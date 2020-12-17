Ex-MP Abdullah Maharoof further remanded

-

The two suspects including former MP Abdullah Maharoof, who were arrested over the misuse of vehicles belonging to Lanka Sathosa during the 2015-2019 period, have been further remanded until December 30.

The order was delivered by the Colombo Fort Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage when the case was taken up earlier today (17).

Due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, the suspects were produced before court via Skype.

When the matter was called by Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana Neranjana de Silva yesterday, the suspects were ordered to be remanded until today. Further orders were given to produce them before Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that, according to the information which came to light during investigations, former MP Maharoof – the first suspect in the case – had misused three vehicles rented by Lanka Sathosa.

Monthly rent of Rs 195,000 was reportedly paid for each vehicle and thereby, the suspect has misappropriated nearly Rs 1.2 million through the illegal use of the three vehicles.

Investigations have further uncovered that the former deputy minister is a member of MP Rishad Bathiudeen’s political party.

Former All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) MP and former Deputy Minister Maharoof was arrested by the CID on Monday night (14) while in Kinniya.

A man named Farook Mohamed Aslam, identified as a resident of Matale, was also placed under police custody along with the ex-lawmaker.

The CID had launched investigations based on a complaint made by the Lanka Sathosa.