-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 35,000 as 312 more persons were tested positive today (17).

The Government Information Department stated that 300 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market. Remaining 12 are from the prison cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 35,049.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 26,353 earlier today, with 701 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,536 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 160 deaths related to Covid-19.