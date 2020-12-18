COVID-19 recoveries cross 27,000 in Sri Lanka

December 18, 2020   03:45 pm

The Ministry of Health says that 708 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours. 

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Kandakadu treatment centre (146), Kopai treatment centre (72) and Rambukkana treatment centre (52).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 27,061.

Meanwhile 650 persons have tested positive for the virus within the last 24 hours.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 35,387 while 8,166 of them are under medical care presently. 

