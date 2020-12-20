Northeast monsoon establishes over the island

-

Northeast monsoon conditions have been established over the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwaraeliya, and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle, Matara, and Kandy districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern province and in Matale, Nuwaraeliya, and Polonnaruwa districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Eastern slopes of central hills, Northern, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea area extending from Mullativu to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.