The Ministry of Health says that another 715 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 28,276.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu (134), Gallela Treatment Centre (100), Kopai Treatment Centre (76), Punani Treatment Centre (69), Kattankudy Hospital (33), Hambantota District General Hospital (30), Panideniya Treatment Centre (28), and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (28).

A total of 36,667 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,229 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 171 fatalities from the virus.