Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries surge past 28,000

Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries surge past 28,000

December 20, 2020   03:16 pm

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 715 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 28,276.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu (134), Gallela Treatment Centre (100), Kopai Treatment Centre (76), Punani Treatment Centre (69), Kattankudy Hospital (33), Hambantota District General Hospital (30), Panideniya Treatment Centre (28), and Bingiriya Treatment Centre (28).

A total of 36,667 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,229 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 171 fatalities from the virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories