Showers of above 100 mm expected in several areas

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central, Uva, and Northwestern provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology predicts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m, the Department added.

Heavy falls of above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Ampara, and Batticaloa districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Eastern slopes of central hills, Northern, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, and in Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected in some places.

Winds will be north-easterly in direction over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee, and Batticaloa.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.