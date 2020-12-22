Showers or thundershowers expected after 1pm

-

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central, Uva and North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in the Eastern slopes of central hills and in the Hambantota district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.