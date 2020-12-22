COVID-19 recoveries cross 29,000 in Sri Lanka

-

The Ministry of Health says that another 618 patients who were previously tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 29,300.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Punani Treatment Center (95), Hikkaduwa Treatment Center (39), Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (35), Krishnapuram Treatment Center in Kilinochchi (30), Embilipitiya Treatment Center (29), Darga Town Treatment Center (27), and Panideniya Treatment Center (25).

A total of 37,631 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 8,150 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 181 fatalities from the virus.