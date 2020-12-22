Sri Lanka to re-introduce conditional repatriation

December 22, 2020   07:05 pm

Sri Lankan government has decided to continue with the existing procedure of obtaining prior approval from the Foreign Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for all inbound travelers to Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken in the wake of the discovery of a fast-spreading new strain of coronavirus in certain countries, the Foreign Ministry said in a media release issued today (23).

The revised guidelines on repatriation will be issued once the situation has been reappraised, the release read further.

