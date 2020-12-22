Covid-19 caseload in Sri Lanka exceeds 38,000

December 22, 2020   10:12 pm

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 38,000 as 167 more persons were tested positive today (22), the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department stated that the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

In addition, 260 more including 35 from the prison cluster were confirmed as active coronavirus cases earlier this evening. Thereby, 427 infections in total have been identified so far within the day.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 38,059.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 29,300 earlier today, with 618 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,578 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 181 deaths related to Covid-19.

