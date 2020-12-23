Showers over 100mm expected in parts of the island

-

Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue further over Northern and Eastern parts of the country, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale Nuwara-Eliya and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. and heavy falls above 100mm can be expected at some places.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa.

Winds will be north-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai will be rough at times. Other sea area around the island will be moderate.