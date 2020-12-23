582 discharged after recovery from coronavirus

December 23, 2020   02:53 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 582 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 29,882.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (69), Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (69), Wathupitiwala Treatment Center (41), Gallela Treatment Center (38), and Punani Treatment Center (38).

A total of 38,059 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,994 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 183 fatalities from the virus.

