Showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of light showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Kankasanthurai and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Mathara via Galle in the afternoon or night.

Winds will be North-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam.

The sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankasanthurai via Puttalam can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.