The Ministry of Health says that another 712 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 32,051.

The majority of the recoveries were reported from Kopay Treatment Centre (110), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (61), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (59), Punanai Treatment Centre (58), Gallela Treatment Centre (49), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (46), Kamburugamuwa Hospital (34), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (33) and Karandeniya Treatment Centre (31).

A total of 38,639 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 7,545 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 186 fatalities from the virus.