Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 40,000 as 500 more persons were tested positive today (26), the Health Ministry said.

The Government Information Department stated that 448 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

In addition, 52 from the prison cluster were also confirmed as active coronavirus cases.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 40,282.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 32,051 earlier today, with 712 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,045 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 186 deaths related to Covid-19.