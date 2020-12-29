Rough seas and thundershowers possible

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-central, North-western, and Uva provinces and in Matale and Kandy districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places after 1.00 pm in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Nuwara Eliya, Galle, and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly over the sea areas around the island and speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough.