Downpours of about 100mm expected in parts of the island

-

Showers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva province and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The general public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Mannar, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Galle via Puttalam, Kankesanturai, Trincomalee and Hambantota can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.