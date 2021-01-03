535 more recover from coronavirus infection

January 3, 2021   05:29 pm

The Ministry of Health says that 535 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours. 

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Kopai treatment center (70), Polgolla treatment center (49), Rambukkana treatment center (44), District Hospital Kosgama (28), and Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital (28).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 37,252.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 44,371 while 6,908 of them are under medical care presently.

