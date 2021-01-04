Advisory issued for severe lightning

-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Monaragala, Hambanthota and Matara districts.

Issuing an advisory, the Department of Meteorology said that heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.