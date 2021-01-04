Sri Lanka reports 190 new COVID-19 cases

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 44,964 as 190 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 37,817 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,934 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 213 deaths from the virus so far.