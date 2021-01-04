More Covid-19 cases push total count past 45,000

-

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 45,242 as more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 277 more fresh cases have been detected within the day.

Reportedly, 261 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 16 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

With the new development, the Minuwangoda-Peliyagoda cluster has registered a total of 41,498 cases to date.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 37,817 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,210 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.