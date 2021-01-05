COVID-19: Sri Lanka tops 38,000 recoveries

-

Total recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed 38,000-milestone today (January 05), as 445 more individuals who were infected with the virus regained health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (37), Dr Neville Fernando Hospital (36), Yakkala Treatment Centre (35), Darga Town Treatment Centre (23), Ambanpola District Hospital (22), Hambantota District General Hospital (20) and Kahawatte Treatment Centre (20).

In all, 38,262 novel coronavirus patients in the country have been discharged from medical care to date.

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 45,242 positive cases since the first outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March last year.

As per statistics, 6,765 active cases are still receiving medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

The country has also witnessed 215 fatalities owing to the virus.