COVID-19: Sri Lanka tops 38,000 recoveries

COVID-19: Sri Lanka tops 38,000 recoveries

January 5, 2021   03:58 pm

-

Total recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka surpassed 38,000-milestone today (January 05), as 445 more individuals who were infected with the virus regained health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (37), Dr Neville Fernando Hospital (36), Yakkala Treatment Centre (35), Darga Town Treatment Centre (23), Ambanpola District Hospital (22), Hambantota District General Hospital (20) and Kahawatte Treatment Centre (20).

In all, 38,262 novel coronavirus patients in the country have been discharged from medical care to date.

Sri Lanka has registered a total of 45,242 positive cases since the first outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March last year.

As per statistics, 6,765 active cases are still receiving medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

The country has also witnessed 215 fatalities owing to the virus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories