More Covid-19 cases bring tally to 45,726

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 45,726 as 260 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, 255 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

According to Department of Government Information said 484 fresh cases have been detected within the day.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 38,262 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,249 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres across the country.