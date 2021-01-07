Met. Dept. forecasts heavy showers above 100mm in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central and Uva provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in Central and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Members of the public are urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (20-30)

kmph.

The sea areas around the island can be slight to moderate, the Met. Department said further.