Sri Lanka reports 255 new coronavirus cases

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 46,503 as 255 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, 201 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 54 cases have been identified from the prison cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 39,661 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,623 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.