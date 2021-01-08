Sri Lanka reports 251 new COVID-19 cases; total tops 47,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed 47,000 as 251 more persons have tested positive today (January 02).

The Government Information Department said the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 47,031.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 40,317 earlier today, with 656 more patients returning to health.

However, 6,492 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus stands at 222 at present.