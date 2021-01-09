Former ETI directors produced before courts

January 9, 2021   01:55 pm

Former Directors of Edirisinghe Trust Investments (ETI) Finance Limited, who were arrested yesterday, have been produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court a short while ago.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested four former Directors of ETI Finance – Nalaka Edirisinghe, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe – acting on the directives issued by Attorney General Dappula de Livera last evening.

The suspects were taken into custody on charges of criminal misappropriation, cheating, money laundering and other offences.

On January 05, the Attorney General had directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct a criminal investigation against the Directors of the ETI Finance and Swarnamahal Jewellers Ltd. pertaining to their involvement in operating an unauthorized finance business.

Accordingly, Jeewaka Edirisinghe, Anjalee Edirisinghe and Asanka Edirisinghe were arrested on the same day by the CID, acting on further directives from the Attorney General.

Nalaka Edirisinghe, the fourth suspect in the case, had surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) the following morning. 

However, they were all released on bail by the Colombo Fort Magistrate on January 06.

Investigations are being carried out over the unauthorized acceptance of deposits worth Rs 13.7 billion, misappropriation, and money laundering, according to Attorney General’s Coordinating Officer said.

The Attorney General has also decided to forward indictments against the Directors of Swarnamahal Jewellers for conducting an unauthorized finance business.

