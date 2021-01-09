Coronavirus: 238 new cases confirmed

-

The Government Information Department reports that 238 more persons have tested positive for Covid-19, increasing today’s tally of fresh cases to 535 thus far.

All new cases are close associates of Covid-19 patients from the Peliyagoda cluster.

The total number of Covid-19 cases reported in the country has increased to 47,840 while total recoveries are currently at 40,838.

Presently a total of 6,773 patients infected with the virus are under medical care.