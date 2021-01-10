-

Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Leader MP Rauff Hakeem is confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.

Tweeting this morning (10), the parliamentarian stated that he will be entered into a quarantine facility.

He also asked his contacts from the past 10 days to take necessary health and safety precautions.

Accordingly, authorities are currently identifying MP Hakeem’s contacts to contain the spread of the virus.

Chief Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that MP Rauff Hakeem attended the parliamentary sitting on January 05.

Accordingly, steps are being taken to identify the people who were closely associated with Rauf Hakeem using CCTV footage and direct them to quarantine activities, he said.

With the assistance of the health sector, Parliamentary staff is also scheduled to undergo PCR and rapid antibody tests next week, said Fernando.

Accordingly, two Members of Parliament have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus so far.

Previously, parliamentarian Dayasiri Jayasekara was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He is currently receiving treatment at a treatment center in Hikkaduwa and has posted a note on his Twitter account today stating that he is in good health.