New Covid-19 cases push total count past 48,000

January 10, 2021   06:07 pm

The total count of Covid-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 48,140 as 300 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 41,325 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,586 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 229 deaths from the virus so far.

