More coronavirus cases bring total count to 48,376

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 236 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that all 236 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

Accordingly, a total of 536 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 48,376.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 41,325 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 6,822 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 229 deaths related to Covid-19.