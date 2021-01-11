285 new cases of coronavirus reported

January 11, 2021   07:01 pm

The total count of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka reached 48,665 as 285 more persons were tested positive for the virus. 

Reportedly, 281 of the new cases are close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

The remaining 04 cases have been identified from the Prison cluster.

As per the Health Ministry’s data, 42,091 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,342 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

