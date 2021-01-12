Heavy showers above 100mm expected in five provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says the showery weather over Northern and Eastern provinces is expected to continue further.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Uva and Central provinces. Heavy showers above 100mm can be expected at some places in these provinces as well.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places.

However, showers may occur in the Southern coastal areas during the morning too.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern and North-Central provinces.

The members of the public are requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur over sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai and Trincomalee.

Meanwhile, winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.