Met. Dept. forecasts showers or thundershowers in five provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Southern, Eastern and Uva provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Southern and Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over Northern and North-Central provinces.

The public has been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur several places over sea areas around the island.

Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Batticaloa to Gall via Hambantota.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Kankesanturai and Trincomalee and variable in direction in the other sea areas and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50kmph at times over the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai.

The sea area extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.