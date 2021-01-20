Sri Lanka reports over 47,000 COVID-19 recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that 621 patients being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Kahawatte Treatment Centre (42), Punanai Treatment Centre (39), Polgolla Treatment Centre (33), Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (32), Dambadeniya Treatment Center (32), and Panideniya Treatment Center (31).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 47,215.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far stands at 54,419 while 6,931 of them are under medical care presently.