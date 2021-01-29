Nearly 100mm rainfall expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern and Northern provinces and in Matale and Polonnaruwa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kalutara district.

Misty conditions can be expected at Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa heavy showers can occur at some places in these sea areas. Showers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.