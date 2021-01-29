Naval personnel receive Covishield vaccine in Welisara

-

The inoculation of the ‘AstraZeneca Covishield’ vaccine to naval personnel got underway today (29), after the doses allocated to the Navy were brought to the Navy General Hospital, Welisara form the Ministry of Health.

This vaccine consignment arrived in the island following a request made by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Indian Government. Launching the vaccination efforts in the Navy, a group of naval personnel working frontline in the fight against COVID-19 were administered their first doses to this effect today, the navy said.

“Going in line with the government’s immunization programme against COVID-19, today’s inoculation drive symbolized vaccination of Sri Lanka Navy’s healthcare workers, naval personnel working in frontline against COVID-19 preventive operations and those who are engaged in security duties being susceptible to the pandemic situation. Incidentally, those naval personnel will be administered the vaccination through 10000 jabs on priority basis in due course.”

Similarly, arrangements have also been made to administer the ‘AstraZeneca Covshield’ vaccine, through Command Naval Hospitals, to naval personnel working at forefront against the transmission of COVID 19 in all naval commands, the SLN release said.

Meanwhile, Commander Western Naval Area, senior officers, medical officers of Navy General Hospital and hospital staff were also present on the occasion which marked the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination of naval personnel.