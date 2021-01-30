Sri Lanka records 406 new COVID-19 cases

-

Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 figures soared as 406 more positive cases were registered today (January 30).

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 62,851.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 56,277 earlier today, as 879 more patients regained health.

However, 6,269 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka sits at 305 at present.