Shower of above 100 mm possible in some areas

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North Central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in Matale, Nuwara Eliya, and Hambantota districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm can be expected at some places in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa, Matale, and Mullaitivu districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kandy districts after 1.00 p.m. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Balapitiya to Kankesanturai via Colombo and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Balapitiya to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.