Fairly heavy rains possible in some areas

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern, and Uva provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Northern, North-central, and Eastern provinces and in the Eastern slopes of central hills.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Balapitiya to Kankesanturai via Colombo and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Balapitiya to Mannar via Colombo and Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.