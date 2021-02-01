-

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has issued a statement in response to the decision of the Government of Sri Lanka to develop the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo Port solely by the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The Spokesperson of the High Commission reiterated the expectation of Government of India for expeditious implementation of the trilateral Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) signed in May 2019 among the Governments of India, Japan and Sri Lanka for the development of ECT with participation from these three countries.

“The commitment of Government of Sri Lanka in this regard has been conveyed several times in the recent past, including at the leadership level,” the spokesman said.

Sri Lanka cabinet also took a decision three months ago to implement the project with foreign investors, the High Commission said.

“All sides should continue to abide by the existing understandings and commitment,” the statement said.