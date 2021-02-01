348 new coronavirus cases reported

-

Sri Lanka reported 348 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (01), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 64,505.



According to the Health Ministry’s data, 58,075 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,144 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 316 deaths from the virus so far.