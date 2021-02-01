Sri Lankas daily COVID-19 case at 816 today

February 1, 2021   10:10 pm

Sri Lanka reported 468 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (01), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 816 cases have been reported within the day.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 64,983.
 
According to the Health Ministry’s data, 58,075 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 6,592 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 316 deaths from the virus so far.

