Uptick in COVID-19 cases tally as 336 more test positive

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count saw an uptick today (February 05) as 336 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total novel coronavirus cases detected in the country have increased to 67,451.

Epidemiology Unit data showed that 5,651 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

However, 61,461 persons who were infected with the virus have been discharged upon returning to health.

In the meantime, the death toll from the virus outbreak stands at 339.