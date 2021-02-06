Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka exceed 68,000

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count crossed the 68,000-mark (February 06) as 343 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Following the new development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 68,193.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 1,133 more persons who were previously infected with the virus were discharged from hospitals today upon returning to health, thereby, the country’s recoveries count has reached 62,594.

In the meantime, 5,256 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the virus outbreak meanwhile stands at 343.