Afternoon showers possible in some areas

A few showers will occur in Uva, North-central, and Eastern provinces and in Matale and Nuwara Eliya districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Eastern provinces and in the Eastern slopes of central hills.

Misty conditions can be expected in Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55)kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.