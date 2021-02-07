Sri Lanka registers 362 new coronavirus cases

-

Sri Lanka reported 362 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (07), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 68,938.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, 63,401 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 5,186 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 351 deaths from the virus so far.