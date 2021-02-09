Uptick in COVID-19 cases tally as 404 more test positive

Uptick in COVID-19 cases tally as 404 more test positive

February 9, 2021   10:18 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count saw an uptick today (February 09) as 404 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total novel coronavirus cases detected in the country have increased to 71,211.

Epidemiology Unit data showed that 5,788 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

However, 65,053 persons who were infected with the virus have been discharged upon returning to health.

In the meantime, the death toll from the virus outbreak stands at 370.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories