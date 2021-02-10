Reopening schools in Western Province pushed to March 15

-

Education Minister Professor G. L. Peiris says that the decision to reopen schools in the Western Province on the 15th of February has been cancelled.

He stated that all schools island-wide will reopen for all grades on the 15th of March 2021.

The Ministry of Education recently obtained recommendations from District Development Committees on reopening schools in non-isolated areas of the Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara Districts.

The Education Minister had said yesterday that many schools in the Western Province will be able to reopen from February 15 once the approval is granted for the district recommendations forwarded to health authorities.

The District Development Committee have recommended that 412 out of 495 schools in the Colombo District will be able to open for academic activities from February 15.

In Gampaha and Kalutara districts, it had recommended the reopening of 589 and 442 schools respectively.

However, the minister stated that once the G. C. E. Ordinary Level Exam ends on March 11, steps will be taken to reopen all schools for all grades from March 15 under the consent of health authorities.