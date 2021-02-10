Sri Lanka reports 539 new COVID-19 infections

February 10, 2021   06:25 pm

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count saw an uptick today (February 10) as 539 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total novel coronavirus cases detected in the country have increased to 71,750.

As per statistics, 5,736 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

However, 65,644 persons who were infected with the virus have been discharged upon returning to health.

In the meantime, the death toll from the virus outbreak stands at 370.

